Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Locket Chatterjee, Agnimitra Paul, and members of the BJP Mahila Morcha were detained on their way to Sandeshkhali by Kolkata's New Town police on Thursday.

However, later, Kolkata's New Town police released BJP leaders Locket Chatterjee, Agnimitra Paul, and members of the BJP Mahila Morcha from detention.

After being released from detention by Kolkata's New Town police, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee accused the police of illegally detaining them.

"Police arrested us illegally, did not show any paper, behaved with us badly, which was utterly wrong and illegal. Today, Mamata Banerjee showed that what she is doing on 'Nari Diwas' is all frivolous, the reality is what she did us. They wanted us to sign on white paper, but why would we do so?" Chatterjee said.

BJP State General Secretary Agnimitra Paul said, "We kept saying to them to show us order...We were not protesting in Sandeshkhali, where Section 144 is imposed...We have got nothing to eat. They did not make an arrest memo and everything has been done forcefully. The scenario is like, "We are Mamata's police and we will make arrests."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the incidents of Sandeshkhali have exposed the Bengal government and the manner in which women have been exploited on the basis of religion under the rule of a women Chief Minister cannot be tolerated.

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2024, Amit Shah said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will fight against this with full force and bring a change in Bengal.

"The incidents of Sandeshkhali have exposed the Bengal government 100 per cent. The manner in which women have been exploited on the basis of religion under the rule of a women CM cannot be tolerated. We will fight against this with full force and we will bring about change in Bengal," he said.

"Today, if any state has the biggest problem of infiltration, it is in Bengal. I am telling you on the basis of facts that the infiltration that takes place in Bengal is state sponsored. To increase vote bank, national security is being ignored. Today the country needs to stand with Bengal. Our graph has increased in Bengal and this time we will cross the figure of 25. Earlier, we had two MLAs, today 77 have been made. The government of Bengal is corrupt and does appeasement on the basis of religion. We want to make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla' again," Amit Shah added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called the women of Sandeshkhali, his parivar (family) and accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of shielding the accused in the Sandeshkhali case.

Addressing the women's rally at Barasat, North 24 Parganas district, PM Modi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was committed to the cause of women's empowerment and safety.

PM Modi further said that there is an eclipse in the name of TMC in Bengal adding that West Bengal CM is not allowing the development of this state to move forward.

"TMC government can never provide protection to women. Whereas, the BJP government has decided to award life imprisonment for heinous crimes like rape. For easy registration of women's complaints, we have arranged for a 'Women Helpine', but the TMC government is not letting it operate in West Bengal. This TMC government can never work for the welfare of women," he lashed out.

The Prime Minister further asserted that this huge program is proof of how the BJP is making 'Naari Shakti' the power of 'Viksit Bharat'. (ANI)

