New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Sunday held a meeting for the upcoming assembly election in the national capital.

The meeting was attended by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and other leaders were present in the meeting.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in early 2025. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the dates.

Earlier on November 21, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released the first list of 11 candidates for the assembly elections in Delhi, which are expected to be held in early 2025.

The party named candidates for constituencies including Chhatarpur, Kiradi, Vishwas Nagar, Rohtash Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Badarpur, Seelampur, Seemapuri, Ghonda, Karawal Nagar and Matiala seats.

As per the list, Brahm Singh Tanwar will contest elections from Chhatarpur, Anil Jha from Kiradi, Deepak Singla from Vishwas Nagar, Sarita Singh from Rohtash Nagar, BB Tyagi from Laxmi Nagar, Ram Singh Netaji from Badarpur, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad from Seelampur, Veer Singh Dhingan from Seemapuri, Gaurav Sharma from Ghonda, Manoj Tyagi from Karawal Nagar and Sumesh Shokeen from Matiala on the AAP ticket.

BJP turncoats Brahm Singh Tanwar, Anil Jha and BB Tyagi and Congress defectors Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad, Veer Singh Dhinghan and Sumesh Shokeen were given tickets by AAP.

The party has denied tickets to three sitting MLAs namely Gulab Singh Yadav from Matiala, Rituraj Jha from Kiradi and Abdul Rehman from Seelampur.

AAP MLA from Chhatarpur constituency, Kartar Singh Tanwar, who recently joined the BJP, was disqualified as an MLA.

The last Assembly elections in Delhi were held in February 2015.

In the 2015 assembly polls, the AAP secured an absolute majority and won 62 seats out of 70. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win just 8 seats while Congress struggled to open their account. (ANI)

