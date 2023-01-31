Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 31 (ANI): In the run-up to the Assembly elections in Karnataka, the BJP-led state government is leaving no stone unturned to appease the linguistic groups in coastal Karnataka.

The Minister for Kannada and Culture, Energy, V. Sunil Kumar has said that the government has constituted a committee to study and submit a report on declaring Tulu as the state's second official language of the state.

Also Read | Longding, Arunachal Pradesh | In a Major Blow to Illegal Activities of NSCN-IM, IGAR … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Tuluvas are a large ethnolinguistic group in coastal Karnataka. Tulu language activists have been demanding its inclusion in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

The committee will be headed by M Mohan Alva, Chairman, Alva's Education Foundation, Moodbidri.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Recognises 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha' As State Song.

The committee will be submitting its report to the government within a week, said the Minister.

Karnataka is slated to go for polls in the month of April-May this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)