New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) BJP Lok Sabha member Uday Pratap Singh on Friday demanded enactment of a law to implement the two-child norm to reign in the growing population in the country.

"The country doesn't have the capacity to support 135 crore people. In the future, the population is projected to reach 160 crore which will be a strain on national resources," Singh said raising the issue during Zero Hour.

Singh, who represents Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh, demanded enactment of a population control law to implement a two-child norm in the country.

BJP member Nishikant Dubey urged the government to deny reservation rights to scheduled tribes if they convert to religions other than Buddhism, Jainism and Hinduism.

"Under Article 341 for SCs it is clearly mentioned that if they convert to any other religion, their status as SC will cease to exist," he said.

Dubey, a member from Godda in Jharkhand, said a similar provision should be brought in under Article 342 meant for Scheduled Tribes to discourage them from converting to religions such as Christianity and Islam.

BSP member Danish Ali demanded that the government set in motion the process to appoint a new Vice Chancellor to the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) as the tenure of the incumbent is set to end in the next three months.

Ali, a member from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, said the court of the AMU of which he is a member had several vacancies which required to be filled to enable the process of selection of the vice chancellor.

