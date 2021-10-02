New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) BJP Mahila Morcha activists staged a protest near the Congress headquarters here on Friday, demanding suspension of Congress leader Mudit Agarwal for allegedly using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

On the other hand, Delhi Congress vice president Agarwal accused the BJP of indulging in drama over his "sarcastic remark" against Modi.

Also Read | Delhi Cyber Cell Busts Illegal Terminating Pakistan Calls In India, Four Arrested.

The protest was led by BJP Mahila Morcha president Yogita Singh.

"It is an old habit of the Congress to speak against women in derogatory terms. Talking in such language about the mother of the prime minister and most popular leader Narendra Modi is something that can never be pardoned. He should be immediately suspended from the party," Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details.

Singh alleged that during a debate on a news channel, the Congress spokesperson used the word 'mother' in derogatory terms.

Responding to the allegations, Agarwal said, "During the debate, the BJP spokesperson was talking bad things about Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. I said when Modi ji visits his mother, he takes a camera with him and also makes his mother stand in line to get publicity."

The Congress leader said the comment was against Modi, not his mother.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)