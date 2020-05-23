India News | BJP MLA Gets Extortion Call

Jaipur, May 23 (PTI) A miscreant repeatedly called a BJP MLA from Alwar in Rajasthan, demanding Rs 20 lakh form him and threatening him with dire consequences if he failed to make the payment.

“The accused, who introduced himself as Yuvraj Tiger, called me repeatedly on Friday and sent messages demanding Rs 20 lakh,” said MLA Manjeet Dharmpal Choudhary from Mundwar assembly seat in Alwar.

Also Read | Delhi Swelters Under Hottest Day of the Season, Mercury Soars to 46 Degrees Celsius.

“The accused made repeated WhatsApp calls and when I did not respond to them because I was busy meeting people in my constituency, he sent a message and demanded the money and threatened me with dire consequences if did not give him the money,” said Choudhary.

He said he immediately informed the local SHO and other police officers after which an FIR was registered on Saturday.

Also Read | Foreign Liquor Sale Allowed in Uttar Pradesh Malls, UP Govt Approves Excise Rules 2020.

Police said the matter was under investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)