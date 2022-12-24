BJP MLA Jayakumar admitted to hospital following a car accident in Satara, Maharashtra on friday (Photo/ANI)

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): BJP MLA Jayakumar Gore and three others were rushed to a Pune hospital on Saturday after they met with an accident on the Pune-Pandharpur road here in Maharashtra, Mumbai Police said.

According to Sameer Shaikh, SP, Satara, "BJP MLA Jayakumar Bhagwanrao Gore was being shifted to a Pune hospital along with his driver and two guards after their Friday accident."

The incident took place in the Satara district near Malthan.

According to information so far, the police said that the car carrying the MLA had skided off the road and turned turtle.

Police added, a crane was used to lift the car.

Locals reached the spot to help the injured as as soon the news of the accident broke.

According to the police, the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Gore is the Maan Khatav assembly constituency in Satara district.

More details awaited. (ANI)

