Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 17 (ANI): BJP MLA from Manipur's Langthabal Assembly constituency, Karam Shyam, resigned from the Chairman post of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur on Monday.

Shyam who tendered his resignation letter to the state's Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh alleged of not been assigned any responsibility as the Chairman of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur.

Also Read | Apple BKC Store Set for Opening in Mumbai Tomorrow: From Dedicated Sections for Different Products To Staff Strength, 7 Interesting Things To Know About Apple’s First Retail Store in India.

"I am resigning from the post of Chairman of Tourism Corporation of Manipur Limited as I have not been assigned any responsibility as a Chairman," the BJP leader said in his resignation letter.

Earlier BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh resigned as the adviser to Manipur's CM on April 13. In his resignation letter, Radheshyam also complained of "not being given any responsibility". (ANI)

Also Read | PwC India Announces To Invest Over Rs 600 Crore Towards Growth, Development and Wellbeing of Its Employees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)