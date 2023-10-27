Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rameshwar Sharma has slammed the Congress party over Kamal Nath's remark about 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya saying Congress party has become an electoral Hindu these days.

Sharma made the remark at a press conference in the state capital Bhopal on Friday.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Two Arrested in Rajsamand for Gangraping Mentally Challenged Minor Girl.

"I have received information through the media that Kamal Nath has become a big Hindu these days. Kamal Nath is saying that the Ram temple in Ayodhya does not belong to the BJP, it is the temple of the nation and Sanatan Dharma. There is a small request to Kamal Nath whether Nath is in Congress or has a separate Kamal Nath party of Congress been formed. If he (Nath) is in Congress then his national president Mallikarjun Kharge and his son who had commented about Sanatan Dharma, did they apologise till date? Did Udhayanidhi Stalin apologise for using disease words for Sanatan Dharma?" Sharma asked.

He further said that he wanted to ask Nath was he forgetting about the past deeds? Was he (Nath) not aware of his mistakes committed and the mistakes of Congress in the past?

Also Read | Interpol Issues Red Notice for 19-Year-Old Haryana Gangster Yogesh Kadian Who Fled India on Fake Passport.

"I also want to ask Kamal Nath ji that are you forgetting the sins committed in the past? Are you not aware of your mistakes committed and the mistakes of Congress in the past? When bullets were fired during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in 1992, did you ever speak about that incident? When the bullet was fired during Mulayam Singh Yadav's tenure, did you condemn it?" the BJP MLA said.

When all the leaders were put in jail in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, did you (Nath) condemn it? Did you say anything when Hindu organisations were banned? You did not say anything, you were silent at that time. You wanted that Hindu organisations to be banned, the saints should go to jail and they should be punished, Sharma alleged.

The BJP leader also asked, "Did Nath go to Ayodhya? Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi went there for darshan? When the construction of Ram temple started and the Hindus of India had started awakening, then you (Nath) thought that now things will not be done without Ram, then the electoral Hindu (Congress) also changed direction. They have started saying that Ram temple is a question of national faith. If it is national faith then you (Congress) would have got it built earlier."

If Congress is such a strong Hindu and true Hindu, then they go to Baba Vishwanath's temple, stand in front of Gyanvapi mosque and announce that a grand temple of Lord Shankar will be built in Gyanvapi too. Show the identity of being a Hindu, Sharma said.

He added, "When the established faith is being glorified, the Congress is trying to gain political mileage by placing electoral bets on it. The Hindus of the country also know that the entire Congress has become an electoral Hindu at this time."

Notably, reacting to the announcement of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Nath on Thursday said, "Does the Ram Mandir belong to the BJP? It belongs to everyone in our country. It is a very big symbol of our Sanatana Dharma. I am very happy that the Ram Mandir is finally being built."

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)