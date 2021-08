Kolkata, August 30: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly from Bishnupur, Tanmoy Ghosh, has joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday.

"BJP is into vindictive politics. They are attempting to snatch the rights of the people of West Bengal by using central agencies," Ghosh said soon after joining TMC.

Also Read | DU UG Admissions 2021 Update: Delhi University Registrations For UG Programmes to End Tomorrow; Here’s How to Apply at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Further, he also urged all politicians to support Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for 'public welfare'.

Ghosh had defeated Archita Bid of TMC by 11,133 votes in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Junior Police Officer Held by CBI for Bribery in Kathua.

The TMC extended a warm welcome to Tanmoy Ghosh and in a tweet said, "Inspired by @MamataOfficial's developmental work for the people of #Bengal, @BJP4Bengal MLA from Bishnupur Shri Tanmay Ghosh joined the Trinamool family today in the presence of Shri @basu_bratya. We extend a very warm welcome to him!"

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)