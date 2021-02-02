New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP GVL Narasimha Rao has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded "action against culprits responsible for attacks on Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh" on Tuesday.

The idol of Lord Ram was allegedly desecrated at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district here on December 29 last year after which a group of BJP workers staged a protest at the temple premises.

In a similar incident, the chariot of the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district was allegedly gutted in a fire mishap on September 6, 2020.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings have begun and the agenda includes four bills including the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha also gave suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 of Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States for today over farmers' protest.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

