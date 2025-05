Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 15 (ANI): BJP MP Naveen Jindal on Thursday led a 'Tiranga Yatra' at Jindal Steel and Power's Angul steel plant in Odisha. Thousands participated in the patriotic march to honour the Indian Armed Forces following the success of Operation Sindoor.

The event was organised to thank India's Armed Forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor.

Also Read | Babban Singh Obscene Video: UP BJP Leader Expelled From Party After Viral Clip Showed Him Kissing and Groping Woman Dancer (Watch Videos).

During the event, Jindal also announced a financial contribution of Rs 5 crores to the families of the security personnel who have lost their lives and to those whose houses have been damaged in J&K.

"In Jindal Steel and Power's Angul steel plant, we conducted a 'Tiranga Yatra' in which thousands of people participated. We aimed to thank our Armed Forces personnel and PM Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor."

Also Read | Adani Airport Holdings Terminates Deal With China’s Lounge Membership Programme DragonPass.

"We will be giving a total of Rs 5 crore to the families of the security personnel who have lost their lives and to those whose houses have been damaged in J&K," he added.

Further, Jindal criticised Turkey's stance on the India-Pakistan conflict and said, "The way Turkey openly supported Pakistan has upset our people, and this will give a major blow to Turkey. I hope Turkey will realise its mistake and correct it. "

Meanwhile, BJP workers also organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Srinagar. The yatra commenced from Sheri Kashmir Park to Lal Chowk and was led by BJP leader and Chairperson of J-K Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi.

Darakhshan Andrabi commended the Indian Armed Forces over the success of Operation Sindoor and emphasised that every Indian citizen is proud of the Indian soldiers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She dedicated the 'Tiranga Rally' to the unity and pride of the country, which is a message for the entire world.

The BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra', which began on Tuesday, will continue till May 23. On Wednesday, the BJP organised the 'Tiranga Yatra' in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Odisha.

In the early hours of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces conducted strikes at nine terror hideouts in the deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under the 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)