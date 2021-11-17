New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Asserting that cryptocurrencies can be used for illegal activities such as drugs and human trafficking, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey sought a complete ban on them.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said a viable and lawful alternative to ?ry?t??urren?ies could be Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) which are being explored by several central banks for use in their economy.

Dubey said reports from across the country are coming about youths investing money in crypto in the hope of fast and easy returns.

"Even small amounts of Rs 5000 are being invested in the lure of easy money," he said.

He went on to request the prime minister to ensure a complete and comprehensive ban on crypto currency mining, trading and investments across India, and also make such products inaccessible from Indian banking and access networks.

In a related development, a parliamentary panel chaired by BJP leader Jayant Sinha, had on Monday discussed the pros and cons of crypto finance with various stakeholders, and several members were in favour of regulating crypto currency exchanges rather than imposing an outright ban on new-age currencies.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of rising concerns in various quarters about crypto currencies and the possible risks emanating from trading in them, especially when there is a growing interest in such assets worldwide.

Currently, there are neither specific regulations nor an outright ban on the use of crypto currencies in the country.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had on Tuesday expressed his concerns over cryptocurrencies, saying there are "far deeper issues" involved in virtual currencies that could pose a threat to the country's economic and financial stability.

