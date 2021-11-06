Rohtak (Haryana) [India], November 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Sharma on Saturday threatened Congress and Haryana MP Deepender Hooda a day after BJP leader Manish Grover and other party leaders were allegedly kept hostage for seven hours at the Shiv temple in Rohtak and said that "if anyone tried to put hands on Grover then they would be chopped off".

"Congress and Deepender Hooda should listen that if anyone dares to look towards Manish Grover (BJP leader) then we would take their eyes out," said Sharma.

"If they put hands on him then their hands will be chopped off," he added.

Earlier on Friday, locals of Rohtak's Kiloi village released former Haryana minister Grover and other party leaders who were allegedly kept hostage for seven hours in the Shiv temple.

About two dozen leaders and workers, including Grover, and several others who came to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme in Kedarnath live at the Kiloi's Shiv Temple, were allegedly taken hostage by farmers and villagers. (ANI)

