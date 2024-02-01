New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calls her "corrupt".

"It is worrying that Mamata Banerjee, who talks about 'Maa-Mati-Manush', today the Mother of All Scams i.e. the biggest corruption is coming to light from her state."

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia pointed out that Mamata Banerjee had indulged in corruption bigger than the 2G scam done by the Congress party.

"The 2021 CAG report has shed light on a massive financial misappropriation and potential scam of nearly Rs2 lakh crore carried out by Mamata Banerjee's government," he said.

Gaurav Bhatia highlighted the scam in West Bengal, which he said could be termed the mother of all scams.

"The CAG report in West Bengal reveals that 2.4 lakh utilisation certificates are pending, amounting to a total of Rs 1.95 lakh crore. This implies that Mamata Banerjee's government has not submitted utilisation certificates for such a significant amount," he added.

Gaurav Bhatia pointed out the involvement of three departments in the scam.

"2.4 lakh missing utilisation certificates, 1.6 lakh pertained to the period from 2018 to March 2021 in which majorly three departments of the West Bengal government are involved - rural development, urban development, and school education," he added further.

Gaurav Bhatia lashed out at Mamata Banerjee for not submitting any DC bill since 2018.

"According to the financial rules of West Bengal, if the state government uses money from the contingency fund, it is required to submit Detailed Contingent Bills (DC bills) within one month. However, Mamata Banerjee, who claims not to take any salary from government funds, has not submitted a single DC bill since 2018 for the emergency fund of approximately Rs3400 crore, which is the hard-earned money of the public," he said.

He further slammed Mamata and stated that there is a unique kind of account being utilized in West Bengal that CAG observed, named 'personal ledgers and personal accounts'.

"It has been observed that the money that has to be reimbursed to the consolidated account from the PD account has not been returned. Approx 160 such PD accounts are there in the state of West Bengal consisting of Rs3,465 crores, which is a total violation of finance rules," he added.

Gaurav Bhatia called out Mamata Banerjee's government for "plundered public funds," adding that the absence of utilization certificates increased the weight of the allegations. (ANI)

