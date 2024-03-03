Port Blair, Mar 2 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday nominated Bishnu Pada Ray from Andaman and Nicobar Islands constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Ray was first elected to Lok Sabha from the constituency in 1999, when he defeated Congress candidate Kuldeep Rai Sharma by 2,990 votes. He was re-elected in 2009 and also in 2014.

Speaking to PTI, Ray said, "I would like to express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and our party president JP Nadda for having faith in me. This time we are winning the Andaman and Nicobar seat for sure...there is no doubt."

The saffron party had fielded Vishal Jolly in 2019 but he lost to Congress nominee Sharma by 1,407 votes.

In the recent past, Ray raised his voice against a section of the BJP activists, alleging that they were involved in corruption and were working against the interest of the party.

"The central government has done a lot for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and in future, I will also work as a dedicated soldier of BJP to take the archipelago on the developmental path," he added.

