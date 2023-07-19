New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the opposition alliance 'INDIA' with the ruling party posting three short videos on social media portraying the 26-member bloc as ten-headed demon king Ravana.

In the short videos posted on Twitter, the BJP sought to portray that a government of multiple coalition partners cannot have farsightedness and the capacity to take decisive action due to differences of opinions among the constituents.

“So far as farsightedness is concerned, one needs to have just two eyes like an eagle, not 20... Country's vision will blur if it has to be with you for five years,” the lead character in one of the videos tells the ten-headed person who wanted to use his telescope to see the scenery.

The video concludes with suggestion: “Ravan ka dahan kiya jaata hai, chayan nahi" (Ravana is burnt, not elected).

“By changing name, intention doesn't change,” the BJP tweeted, posting the video.

The 26 opposition parties on Tuesday formed a coalition -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) -- to unitedly take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In another video, the BJP sought to convey that people of the country are confused with the opposition parties alliance as it doesn't have any policy, vision and a leader.

“Naam badla, per kya kaam badlenge (Name changed, but will the deeds also change)?” the party asked posting the short video.

“Country's 130 crore people are confused looking at your ‘mahathugbandhan' (greater alliance of cheats). What is policy? What is the intent? And, who is the leader?,” a mobile shop owner tells the ten-headed person, reacting to which each of the heads claimed himself to be the leader.

The video also sought to convey that the country's progress will stall if the people vote for the united opposition in the 2024 elections.

