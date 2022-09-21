New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two- day visit to Tamil Nadu from Thursday where he will address a public meeting besides holding several party meetings.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Nadda will address a rally at Karaikudi on Thursday and meet eminent personalities from various fields in Madurai.

Also Read | TADA Court Directs Tihar Jail Authorities To Physically Produce Yasin Malik on October 20.

He is also scheduled to offer prayers at the historic Pillayarpatti Vinayaka Temple in Karaikudi on Friday.

Nadda will also pay tributes to great freedom fighters, Marudhu Brothers, in Tirupattur.

Also Read | Congress President Elections 2022: From Ashok Gehlot to Shashi Tharoor, Here's a List of Leaders Who Are Likely To Contest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)