Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 25 (ANI): The Kerala Padayatra led by NDA State Chairman K Surendran will start from Kasargod on January 27. BJP National President J P Nadda will inaugurate the Padayatra at Thalipadappu Maidan.

Surendran will begin his programmes in the Kasaragod district with a visit to the Madhur temple. He will participate in various events, including a get-together of religious and cultural leaders in the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency. The rally will reach Kannur on January 29, Wayanad on January 30, and cross Vadakara on January 31.

On February 12, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Thiruvananthapuram leg of the Padayatra, according to a statement issued by the BJP.

The Padayatra will end on 27 February in Palakkad district. Each day of the Padayatra various union ministers and national leaders will inaugurate the Padayatra, the statement added.

The Padayatra will cover the Attingal, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituencies between February 3-7 and Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Thiruvananthapuram between February 9-12.

The Padayatra will enter Idukki on February 14, Chalakudy on February 15 and cover the Malappuram, Kozhikode and Alathur constituencies between February 19-21. Surendran will cover Ponnani on February 23, Ernakulam on February 24, Thrissur on February 26.

According to the statement, development issues in each constituency will become the focus of discussions.

Special help desks will be arranged at each meeting of the rally for people to join and become beneficiaries of various development initiatives and schemes of the Union government.

The BJP said that NDA's development agenda will also be showcased at the rally. (ANI)

