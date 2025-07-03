Bilaspur (HP), July 3 (PTI) Celebrations marked Vijaypur, the native village of Union Health Minister and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, as his father Narayan Lal Nadda, an eminent educationist, turned 100 on Thursday.

People from various walks of life, including Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, BJP leaders and workers, converged at Vijaypur to greet N L Nadda on his 100th birthday.

Shukla, who attended the function at the residence of Nadda, said that professor Nadda's life is a remarkable example of experience and values.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also reached Vijaypur to greet N L Nadda and said that he was born in Himachal but his 'karmabhoomi' (place of work) was Bihar, where he served as a teacher, professor and vice chancellor, and led the society to the path of culture, values and discipline.

Party national vice president Saudan Singh, state chief Rajiv Bindal and state co-incharge Sanjay Tandon also participated in the function.

On the birth centenary, a grand programme 'Jayati Shatakam' was organised in the native village.

