India News | BJP Questions Andhra Govt over Financial Aid to Religious Service Renderers from Biological Disaster's Accounts

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 29 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Thursday attacked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh over financial aid to religious service renderers -- archakas, imams, mouzzams and pastors -- from biological disaster's accounts.

"The Department of Revenue of Andhra Pradesh government has issued a government order for releasing funds of Rs 33.92 crore to pay Rs 5,000 to archakas, imams, mouzzams and pastors under the head of biological disaster. These kinds of payments will be paid to religious preachers through biological disaster's accounts. I do not know what kind of transparency is there in the Jagan Mohan Reddy government," Dinakar told ANI.

"As far as Hindu temples and religious places are concerned, those are being managed under the Endowment Department of Andhra Pradesh. It is viewing these things as revenue-generating sources for the government. The common good fund is getting through various temples to the government. How can the state government of Andhra Pradesh pay Rs 5,000 to archakas from biological disaster accounts?" he said.

Speaking further, the BJP leader said, "Hindu temples are providing revenue to the Andhra Pradesh government. But the payment through biological disaster accounts' for religious purposes is quite objectionable. This amount should be utilised for helping migrant labourers and other needy."

The Andhra Pradesh government announced an amount of Rs 5,000 as the one-time scale of assistance to the religious service renderers, who are not receiving any grant or assistance from the religious institutions and whose lives are affected due to lockdown in the state.

The government has accorded administrative sanction of Rs 33.92 crore towards one-time assistance of Rs 5,000 to 31,017 archakas, 7,000 of imams and mouzzams and 29,841 pastors. (ANI)

