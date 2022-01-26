Panaji (Goa) [India], January 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced the remaining six candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Goa, which are scheduled for February this year.

The candidates and their respective assembly constituencies are: 1). Rajesh Tulshidas Patnekar (Bicholim) 2). Joseph Robert Sequeira (Calangute) 3). Antonio Fernandes (St. Cruz) 4). Janita Pandurang Madkaikar (Cumbarjua) 5). Narayan G Naik (Cortalim) 6). Anthony Barbosa (Curtorim).

Last week, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of candidates for Goa in which the party announced the names of 34 out of 40 candidates for the upcoming assembly election.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

