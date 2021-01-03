New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) BJP leaders and Union ministers on Sunday saluted scientists after two vaccines against COVID-19 were approved by the country's drug regulator, and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for striving towards a coronavirus-free India.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

Describing it a "defining and historic" moment for the country's health, BJP president J P Nadda said that the country has emerged as a global health centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi who took every one along with him in the fight against the deadly virus.

Many congratulations to all scientists and doctors for this achievement, Nadda said in a series of tweets, while expressing gratitude and respect towards doctors, police personnel and sanitation workers who worked in public service day and night.

Applauding the scientists for the domestically manufactured vaccines, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah in a series of tweets said he salutes very talented and hardworking scientists for making the country proud.

"Nation will always remain grateful to them for their selfless service towards mankind. We heartily thank our scientists, doctors, medical staff, security personnel and all Corona warriors who dedicatedly served humanity during these testing times,” Shah said.

Congratulations to Prime Minister Modi for striving towards a COVID-free India, Shah said and added that visionary leadership can make a huge difference.

"Time and again, we have seen New India eager to innovate & help humanity during crisis," he said.

"The approval to Made in India vaccines will prove to be a game changer in boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Shah said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Modi for strengthening the national resolve to fight against COVID-19.

"Modi's vision for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' has helped tremendously in coming up with indigenous solutions in India's fight against the global pandemic. India today takes a giant step towards decisively defeating the COVID-19 pandemic with DCGI granting approval to vaccines. We are proud of our scientists who made this vaccine possible in a very short span of time,” Singh said.

The Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has tied up with AstraZeneca to manufacture Covishield, while Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The approval of these two vaccines will pave way for their roll-out in the coming days.

