New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders alleged that the BJP is scared of the work done by its governments in Delhi and Punjab and wants to finish their party.

"Time has come to sacrifice everything for the country. No one including our party leaders and workers is afraid of going to jail. It is clear that the Central government wants to finish the Aam Aadmi Party... Now, they want to put Arvind Kejriwal in jail," Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi also slammed the BJP and accused the party of "attempting to frame" AAP leaders in "false" cases.

"BJP is scared of AAP and the work being done in Punjab and Delhi by the governments...Therefore, they are trying to frame AAP leaders in false cases and send them to jail. They want to finish the party," the AAP leader told ANI.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva attacked AAP and said they have been maintaining that Kejriwal is the "kingpin of the scam".

"We have been saying that CM Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin in the scam... Supreme Court has denied the bail plea of Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal has to tell where have they spent Rs 338 crore...Arvind Kejriwal and his entire team who call themselves honest, their faces have been uncovered," Sachdeva told ANI.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Kejriwal on November 2 in connection with its probe in the Delhi excise policy case.

Kejriwal was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year, in connection with the case.

A Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader and MP Sanjay Singh till November 10 next month in connection with the alleged liquor scam case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in February this year for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. (ANI)

