Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 3 (ANI): The Telangana state BJP today (Thursday) strongly condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for repeatedly choosing foreign soil to malign India and its Constitutional institutions.

Targeting the Narendra Modi government, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has said the biggest threat to India is the "attack on democracy".

At an interaction at EIA University in Colombia, Gandhi said, "India has many religions, traditions, and languages. A democratic system provides a place for everyone. But right now, the democratic system is under attack from all sides."

In a statement, N V Subash, Chief Spokesperson and Media-in-Charge of the state BJP, accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress's overseas convenor, Sam Pitroda, of defending Pakistan and its continuing cross-border terror activities that have killed Indian citizens, including uniformed personnel.

"Pitroda's shocking remark that he feels safer in Pakistan than in India is not only unacceptable but deserves ridicule from all 140 crore Indians," said Subash. And rightly so, he justified his national party leadership in responding correctly by dubbing Gandhi as "Leader of Propaganda."

He further criticised Rahul Gandhi, pointing out that instead of fulfilling his duty as Leader of the Opposition by constructively opposing or debating government policies, he allegedly went abroad with an agenda to defame the nation. "Using foreign soil to spread 'white lies' against India and its Constitutional bodies is utterly reprehensible," Subash said.

The BJP chief spokesperson also highlighted Rahul Gandhi's allegations of "vote theft" against the Election Commission of India, calling them inexcusable. Subash pointed out that Gandhi avoided signing an affidavit that would have allowed the EC to investigate and present facts. "If his claims were credible, how did his party win 99 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and successive assembly elections before that?" he questioned.

Subash urged Rahul Gandhi to exercise better judgment and act in the nation's best interest. "If the Gandhi family truly considers India their 'karma bhoomi,' they should respect its laws and institutions.

Otherwise, the courts are bound to take cognisance of pending cases, including issues related to dual citizenship and electoral eligibility," he warned.

The BJP reiterated its commitment to building a "Vikasit Bharat" and called on all responsible leaders, including Congress allies, to restrain actions that undermine national interests. (ANI)

