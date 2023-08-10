Lucknow, Aug 10 (PTI) The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Thursday accused the BJP of spreading rumours about the party joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

It said the party is with the opposition bloc INDIA alliance and will contest the 2024 elections together with it.

The RLD is also an ally of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

A delegation of RLD MLAs had on Wednesday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It led to speculation that the party might join the BJP-led NDA.

Talking to PTI, RLD national spokesperson Anil Dubey said the party MLAs met the chief minister to highlight the problems of the farmers due to drought and floods.

This is being projected as a preparation for the RLD to join the NDA, which is "false", Dubey added.

He said the BJP was worried about the popularity of the RLD and that is why it is engaging in "propaganda".

He said RLD president Jayant Chaudhary will participate in the upcoming meeting of the opposition parties in Mumbai.

The RLD has nine MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Chaudhary had in the past denied speculations of his party joining the hands with the BJP.

