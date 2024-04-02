Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said that the Congress used to fight elections by dividing society but the BJP started the politics of development.

"For a long time, Shahdol has seen a period when this area was neglected. The governments that were formed at that time used to fight elections by dividing the society, in the name of casteism, nepotism and appeasement, but under the leadership of PM Modi, by ending casteism and binding the society together, we started the politics of development with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," said Nadda.

Shahdol Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls in April this year. The date of voting is 19 April (Phase 1).

Incumbent MP Himadri Singh is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Shahdol. Congress has fielded Phundelal Singh Marko as its Candidate from Shahdol.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, during which he will hold a crucial organisational meeting, informed an official press release.

Shahdol Lok Sabha seat consists of Eight assemblies-- Jaisingh Nagar, Jaitpur, Kotma, Anuppur, Pushparajgarh, Bandhavgarh, Manpur, and Badwara.

The Shahdol constituency was won by Himadri Singh of the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with 747977 votes, while Pramila Singh of the Congress received 344644 votes. Himadri Singh triumphed by an overwhelming 403333.

From 1996 to 2019, only BJP has been winning this seat except in one Lok Sabha election. In 2009, Rajesh Nandini Singh won from here on a Congress ticket.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. The election will be held in Rajgarh in the third phase on May 7 along with seven other parliamentary seats in the state. (ANI)

