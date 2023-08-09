New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) BJP legislators will try to corner the Arvind Kejriwal government in the Assembly during its two-day session over issues such as its "failure" in tackling the recent flooding and corruption, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said on Wednesday.

He said that a delegation of party MLAs led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva will also meet the lieutenant governor in the coming days, seeking his intervention in these issues.

Also Read | Coastal Aquaculture Authority Bill 2023 Passed in Parliament To Decriminalise Offences in Coastal Aquaculture Activities.

The two-day Assembly session will begin on August 16. It can be extended if needed, Assembly officials said.

Addressing a press conference, Bidhuri said, "In the upcoming session of the Legislative Assembly, the BJP will demand answers from the AAP government on burning issues including its failure in managing flood in the city and losses."

Also Read | New COVID-19 Variant in Mumbai: Omicron Variant Eris That's Spreading Rapidly in UK Detected in Maharashtra.

He said matters pertaining to the Delhi Jal Board and the Delhi Transport Corporation would also be raised by the BJP.

The BJP aims to highlight the "shortcomings" of the Kejriwal government on various issues, including corruption in the installation of panic buttons in public transport buses.

The matter of Supreme Court "rebuke" over non-allocation of funds for rapid rail project by the Kejriwal government will also be raised during the session, he said.

He said a session has called but the question hour has been omitted which is an "encroachment" upon the constitutional rights of legislators.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)