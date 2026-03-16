Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 16 (ANI): Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the first list of candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections is expected to be announced today by the party's central leadership.

Speaking to reporters, Chandrasekhar said the announcement would come from the national leadership of the BJP-led NDA. "We expect the NDA-BJP to announce its first list today. Our leadership in Delhi is expected to announce the first list today, and over the next 24-48 hours progressively, the rest of the list will be announced," he said.

Also Read | Viral Video From West Bengal: Students of Bhadrakali High School Served Golgappas for Mid-Day Meal Amid LPG Crisis.

Emphasising the importance of the upcoming polls, Chandrasekhar said the elections would determine the future direction of the state and expressed confidence that voters were ready for political change. "Every Malayali today in Kerala is looking forward to these elections because these are no ordinary elections. I believe the people of Keralam are ready for change; that is our battle cry," he said.

He added that the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance were seeking an opportunity to bring development and economic growth to the state. "When we say we are God's own country, we must be God's own country as well as economically strong. The BJP and NDA are asking the people for an opportunity to bring to Kerala what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for India in the last 10 years--progress, opportunity, development, jobs and investment for every Malayali," Chandrasekhar said.

Also Read | Why Did Bandhan Bank Share Fall Over 12% Today, March 16, 2026?.

The BJP leader also challenged rival leaders to open debates on governance and policy ahead of the polls. "I am ready. Somebody else should be there for me to debate; I cannot debate with myself. Whenever the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is ready for a debate, I am happy to have a debate. Whenever Rahul Gandhi is ready for a debate, I am happy for a debate," he said.

Chandrasekhar said the campaign period should focus on constructive discussions about the vision and track records of political parties. "The next 23 days should be constructive debate between the three political parties about their vision, their achievements and whether they have lived up to the promises they made to people," he said. Meanwhile, Kerala Minister V Sivankutty has said he is ready to debate with Chandrasekhar.

Criticising the Left, Chandrasekhar alleged that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had fielded leaders despite controversies. "The CPM has taken a minister who should be hiding in shame and begging forgiveness from the people of Keralam and every Ayyappa bhaktha for what was done to Sabarimala. Instead of that, they are giving him the ticket again," he said, referring to the party giving a seat to Kadakampally Surendran.

The Sabarimala gold theft case concerns allegations of the misappropriation of approximately 4.54 kilograms of gold from sacred temple artefacts, including the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames and Dwarapalaka idols. The theft allegedly occurred in 2019 under the pretext of refinishing and re-gold-plating temple structures. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)