Agartala, Feb 16 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday exuded confidence that the BJP will secure absolute majority in the Assembly elections, which got underway at 7 am.

The saffron party will perform better than what it did in the previous election, Saha, who is contesting the polls from Town Bardowali Assembly constituency, claimed.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: CAPF Personnel Helps Octonegenarian Lady to Cast Vote in South Belonia.

"I am hundred per cent confident that the BJP will secure absolute majority in the elections. The party may get more seats than it did the last time," he told reporters on his way to a polling booth at Maharani Tulsibati Girls' School here.

The BJP government in Tripura had been striving for development in the state, and would continue to do so in the years to come, he asserted.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: BJP President JP Nadda Urges Voters To Participate in Festival of Democracy.

On being asked who will be the next chief minister, the doctor-turned-politician replied, "In our party, things are not decided that way. As of now, I am the chief minister."

In the by-elections held last year, Saha had defeated Congress nominee Ashish Kumar Saha by more than 6,000 votes in Town Bardowali.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)