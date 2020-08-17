Kolkata, Aug 17 (PTI) A day after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged that Raj Bhavan was "under surveillance", BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said that the issue will be taken up with the party's central leadership.

Following a meeting with Dhankhar, Vijayvargiya said that he was told by Dhankhar about the extent of surveillance the Raj Bhawan was being subjected to.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out Plant of Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Palghar, One Dead.

"We will inform the central leadership of the party about the issue," the BJPs West Bengal minder told newspersons after the meeting held at Governor House here.

Making a startling claim on Sunday, Dhankhar said that Raj Bhavan is under surveillance and the action undermines the sanctity of the institution. He, however, did not elaborate on the issue.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Andhra Pradesh BJP Asks State Govt Not to Create Hurdles in Celebrations.

BJP leader Mukul Roy later demanded a full and impartial investigation into the "very serious allegation".

Vijavargiya also said that he informed the governor of the killing of a BJP worker at Khanakul in Hooghly district on the Independence Day allegedly by activists of the ruling TMC over hoisting of the national flag.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)