Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called on the Congress-led state government to take a clear and judicious stand on Maharashtra's controversial proposal to merge 14 border villages from Telangana into its territory.

In a statement issued today, BJP Telangana chief spokesperson NV Subash said, "The Maharashtra government's intent to merge these villages is a serious issue. It is imperative for the ruling Congress government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to publicly clarify its position and protect the interests of Telangana's territorial integrity."

The statement was made in response to Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule's remarks on Wednesday, in which he claimed that his government has initiated the process of merging 14 villages located along the Telangana-Maharashtra border.

Bawankule further stated that Maharashtra maintains revenue records for these villages and asserted that the residents are registered voters in Maharashtra.

"The people of these 14 villages cast their votes in Maharashtra. Some of the land lies in Telangana, some in Maharashtra--but these villages are part of our state. We have the documentation and have begun the merger process," Bawankule was quoted as saying.

Reacting to these assertions, Subash said, "While the claims made by Maharashtra may appear documented, it is still the duty of the Telangana government to examine the validity of these claims, initiate dialogue with the Maharashtra administration, and most importantly, take the local people's views into account."

Reports in a section of the media indicate that residents of the 14 villages have opposed the merger, expressing their desire to remain in Telangana. Many have urged the authorities to intervene and halt any such integration into Maharashtra.

Subash emphasised that such sensitive inter-state matters must be handled with diplomacy and consensus. "Only through transparent dialogue and mutual respect can these disputes be resolved amicably. But for that to happen, the Revanth Reddy government must break its silence and make its stand known to the people of Telangana."

The BJP has urged the state government to treat the matter with utmost seriousness and engage all stakeholders before taking any further steps.

