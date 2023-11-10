Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday vowed to continue his fight against the BJP-led government at the Centre and accused it of "using central agencies" to frame him in one case or the other.

The Diamond Harbour MP, who was addressing a public meeting at Falta in South 24 Parganas district under his constituency, said he will not be cowed down by the saffron party's arm-twisting moves.

"I will not be cowed down by their politics of threat and intimidation. Not only me, but my parents and my family had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). When they could not find one shred of evidence against me in the coal case, they are now trying to implicate me in the school teacher recruitment case," Banerjee said.

Referring to his appearance before the ED on Thursday, Banerjee said, "I was summoned the very day I was scheduled to attend a programme, but I complied with their order."

Banerjee said he submitted a 6,000-page dossier to the ED in connection with the case and informed them about his readiness to turn up for questioning whenever asked.

On reports about BJP and ISF planning to field candidates from the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal for the 2024 parliamentary polls, he said, "Democracy allows everyone to contest. But whoever decides to contest will face a crushing defeat."

Banerjee, who claimed 9,000 km of roads were laid in his constituency in six years, said no politics over religion will be allowed in Diamond Harbour.

