Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): A day before Uttar Pradesh votes in the second phase of the seven-phased Assembly polls, state Minister Jitin Prasada on Sunday expressed confidence in BJP breaching the 300 seat mark again in the ongoing polls and said that the people of the state will vote for his party "unilaterally" tomorrow.

The Minister also said that the party would win all 6 seats in the Shahjahanpur constituency.

Speaking to ANI on the eve of the second phase polls, Prasada said, "BJP will breach the 300 seat mark in the elections. We performed well in the first phase. People will vote unilaterally for the BJP tomorrow. In the previous election in 2017, we had won 5 out of 6 seats in Shahjahanpur, this time we will win all 6 seats in the constituency."

The Minister said that the reason for his confidence lies in the response of the people during his visit to the villages and stated that they have liked the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"I am very confident about the party's good performance in the second phase of the election. I have visited many places, interacted with the people not only on stage but also directly in the villages. The people are happy with the BJP. The people are blessing us for the work that we have done in these five years. I have this confidence because it is seen among people that they like the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," Prasada said.

"They have seen the developmental work happening in the state like Expressway, Airport, toilets in the villages and strict law and order. They feel safe under the BJP rule," he added.

Hitting out at the Opposition for calling the BJP campaign "negative", he said that they do not have any issue so they are spreading misinformation.

"When the Opposition does not have any issue, they spread misinformation. PM Modi and CM Yogi have done a development-oriented campaign. What we have done in the five years and what we intend to do in the coming years were discussed. The Opposition has called it a negative campaign. Negativity is within them," the Minister said.

The BJP leader further claimed that even if all the opposition parties come together, they still cannot beat the BJP.

"As far as the SP-RLD alliance is concerned, today they are just two. Even if all of them come together, they cannot beat the BJP. The people have made up their minds to vote for the BJP and we will win more than 300 seats once again," he said.

Uttar Pradesh is going to the second phase of Assembly polls tomorrow.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

