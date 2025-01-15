New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday expressed confidence that his party will form the government, saying that the BJP will form government in Delhi and end what he called a "10-year eclipse."

Speaking to ANI, Khattar says, "We are going to end this eclipse of 10 years in Delhi. BJP will form the government...We have pledged to give houses to people who are in slums. All the objections by the Delhi government in this process will end...We will move forward with the slogan, 'Jahan jhuggi vahin makaan'."

Also Read | Trouble for Arvind Kejriwal Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections, ED Gets MHA Sanction To Prosecute AAP Leader in Money Laundering Case.

Earlier today, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj expressed confidence in the party's victory in the Delhi assembly election saying Delhi now wants change, not excuses.

"We are seeing massive support for BJP here. Delhi now wants change, not excuses. I request the voters of Malviya Nagar to press the lotus button on 5 February... I promise that Satish Upadhyay and I together will transform the Malviya Nagar Assembly Constituency," Swaraj told ANI.

Also Read | Bareilly-Bound Train Derailment Bid: Major Tragedy Averted As Large Rock Placed on Tracks Near Bijauria Station Shatters After Being Hit by Passenger Train; None Injured.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also expressed confidence over his party's victory in the upcoming Delhi polls saying, 'AAP-da' will end on February 5 and BJP will have success.

Speaking to media, Puri said, "On February 5, 'AAP-da' will end and BJP will have success in Delhi, our candidate Ramesh Bidhuri will win. There is an anti-incumbency wave."

Hardeep Puri questioned Arvind Kejriwal's redibility, citing his broken promises and corruption.

"Yamuna has been turned into a drain. Look at the air quality, look at the condition of roads. Secondly, Arvind Kejriwal's credibility is low. He had said that he will not buy a car, but the RTI reply shows that Delhi government has spent Rs 1.5 crore on Arvind Kejriwal's cars. Rs 50 lakh was spent on Manish Sisodia's cars. Third is their personal corruption. Our party will decide who will be our CM," he added.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 59 seats.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)