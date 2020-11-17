Dharamsala (HP), Nov 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday claimed that the BJP will win the 2022 Assembly election and retain power in the state.

Thakur laid foundation stones of several developmental projects worth about Rs 56 crore in Jaswan Pragpur Assembly constituency of Kangra district.

“The state government is working with dedication which has increased the faith of the people,” Thakur said at a public meeting in Kotla-Behad, claiming that the BJP will come to power again in the state after winning the 2022 assembly election. PTI

