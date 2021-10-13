Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 13 (ANI): Slamming Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over his comment that "on Mahatma Gandhi's request, Savarkar wrote mercy petitions to the British", AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday alleged that the BJP will soon declare Vinayak Damodar Savarkar as 'the father of the nation'.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said: "They (BJP) are presenting distorted history. If this continues, they will remove Mahatma Gandhi and make Savarkar, who was accused of the murder of Mahatma Gandhi and was pronounced complicit in the inquiry of Justice Jeevan Lal Kapur, as the father of the nation."

Also Read | BSEB Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2022 Released, Here's How Candidates Can Check and Download Hall Ticket at biharboardonline.com.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Defence Minister has stated that it was on Mahatma Gandhi's request that Savarkar wrote mercy petitions to the British.

He was speaking at the launch of the book 'Veer Savarkar: The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition'.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo2, Buds Air 2 Green & Brick Bluetooth Speaker To Be Launched Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

"Lies were spread about Savarkar. Time and again, it was said that he filed mercy petitions before the British government seeking his release from jail. It was Mahatma Gandhi who asked him to file mercy petitions," Singh said at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)