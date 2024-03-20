Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], March 19 (ANI): Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, exuded confidence on Tuesday stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to secure victory in all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan.

Addressing a cluster meeting for the Jodhpur, Pali, Barmer-Jaisalmer, and Jalore-Sirohi constituencies, Shekhawat emphasized the party's determination to fulfil Prime Minister Modi's ambitious target of crossing the 400-seat mark.

"In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, we will win all 25 seats in Rajasthan. Despite minor setbacks, we are committed to achieving this goal, as per Prime Minister Modi's resolution," stated Shekhawat.

Echoing Shekhawat's sentiments, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma underscored the significance of the upcoming elections in shaping a developed India by 2047.

"In the upcoming elections, building a developed India by 2047, is crucial, so we must all come together with determination for a resounding victory. BJP workers to top officials, everyone is dedicated to serving Mother India," Bhajan Lal Sharma said.

Shekhawat echoing past triumphs predicts a mirror victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

"Due to the hard work of the workers, the Jodhpur region won the most seats in the assembly elections. With the same effort, we will win the most seats in the Lok Sabha elections from this Marwar region. All BJP workers have set out to win the party with a resounding majority," Shekhawat said.

Shekhawat highlighted the party's achievements in ending the era of coalition governments in 2014.

"It was the result of the hard work of the workers that the tradition of coalition governments, which had been going on for 30 years, ended in 2014, and the BJP formed a majority government. This trend continued in 2019, and the party succeeded in winning all 25 seats in Rajasthan," Shekhawat said.

Echoing PM Modi's vision Shekhawat added, "This time too, we have to maintain this trend and fulfil Prime Minister Modi's resolution of crossing 400 seats. Just as the Prime Minister and the party's national president have worked across the country under the resolution of 400 plus, every worker of the party has also joined in this series, so that the dream of a developed India can be realized."

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma took a swipe at the opposition without directly naming the opposition party, criticizing their governance and policies.

"Some people did less work for independence, but they have used independence more. Due to such policies, the country has been pushed into the pit of corruption and favouritism. It is sad that despite ruling the country or the states for the longest time, this party has increased the distance between villages and cities," said CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Echoing Swami Vivekananda's statement CM stated, "Since 2014, India's name has been echoing in the world, and in the coming days, India will be the crown jewel of the world. The world will look towards India. In 1893, Swami Vivekananda said that the 21st century would be India's century. Some of his statements have been realized since 2014, and India's name is echoing all over the world."

The gathering also witnessed the presence of Central Minister Kailash Chaudhary, Pali MP PP Chaudhary, along with other prominent BJP leaders and officials. (ANI)

