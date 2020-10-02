Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 2 (ANI): Telangana MLC and BJP leader N Ramachander Rao on Thursday said that his party will emerge victorious in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls while lashing out at the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government for not delivering on their election promises.

"The GHMC polls are due in February 2021 but the TRS Government wants to prepone the election in November. The TRS government is dependent on false propaganda. They claim to have spent around Rs 60,000 crores for Hyderabad's development. But the reality is that they have just constructed some bridges," Rao told ANI.

"But this is not what development looks like. The real development lies in the proper supply of water, maintenance of proper roads and proper drainage system in the city. I question how much amount of money is spent on this type of development," he said.

The BJP leader said that the entire drainage system and the condition of roads are horrible. No steps have been made to resolve such issues, he added.

Rao claimed that the corporation under the BJP is performing well in comparison to those under TRS and AIMIM.

"None of the promises made by the TRS government was fulfilled including the double bedroom flats promised five years ago. So considering all these issues, BJP would like to create a 'TRS and AIMIM Mukt' Hyderabad," he said.

He said that the BJP is confident to take over Hyderabad corporation in this election. (ANI)

