Jaipur, Oct 27 (PTI) Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Satish Poonia on Friday said the BJP's strong organisational setup, the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and anti-incumbency against the Congress government will result in a thumping victory for his party in November 25 elections.

"Everyone trusts Modi's image. If elections are fought on a trustworthy face, there is nothing wrong with it. It is a moral decision because Modi builds the morale of the party workers. Modi will be a big factor for the BJP's win in Rajasthan," the prominent Jat leader said.

"The BJP is going to win the election due to its strong organisational setup, popular image and works of PM Modi," he added.

Poonia also attacked the ruling Congress in the state. "The way Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is holding rallies in Rajasthan, it is clear that the Congress has no leadership. They neither have a leader nor a direction," he said.

"Priyanka Gandhi campaigned in Uttar Pradesh and everyone saw what happened to the Congress in UP... So whether Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi leads the election campaign, the people of Rajasthan and the country are not going to be influenced by it," Poonia told PTI here.

Commenting on the guarantees launched by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ahead of the assembly elections, the leader of the opposition said they were like "goods manufactured in China".

"The chief minister's guarantees are like China products... nobody knows when it will break. All announcements were made to influence the voters...," he claimed.

Gehlot has launched a total of seven guarantees for the people of Rajasthan if the Congress returns to power.

On disgruntled leaders of the BJP who held protests over the denial of tickets, Poonia said there was no adverse reaction after the second list was issued.

After the first list was declared by the BJP, there were protests at several places, including Chittorgarh, Udaipur and Kishangarh, by supporters of the leaders who were denied tickets.

Poonia said there is no division within the BJP. It is the Congress that faces factionalism due to the conflict between Chief Minister Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, the BJP leader alleged.

On the growing influence of the Bhartiya Adivasi Party (BAP) in the tribal region of the state, he said it would harm only the Congress and not the BJP.

