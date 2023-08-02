New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Warning the Biju Janata Dal (JDU) and YSRCP, which have declared their support to the Centre on the Bill replacing the Ordinance for the control of Services in the national capital, AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday said the BJP wouldn't miss out on a chance to topple governments in states they rule currently.

The BJD, under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is the ruling party in Odisha while Jaganmohan Raddy-led YSRCP holds the reins of power in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Bharadwaj said, "Some parties in the Opposition, including the BJD and YSRCP, among others, are helping the BJP in Parliament. These parties may have their own political considerations. However, whenever the BJP senses a chance to topple their governments in states, they won't hesitate to do so."

As the Lok Sabha reconvenes on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra told ANI that the party will support the government on the Delhi Services Bill.

The BJD's official stand came as a blow to the united Opposition, which has been trying to cobble up a majority to defeat the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Later, on Tuesday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also hit out at the BJD and YSRCP for extending their support to the Centre on the Bill.

The former Home Minister said he failed to understand what merit they found in the proposed legislation.

"I can understand BJP MPs supporting the Delhi Services Authority Bill, but I fail to understand what merit in the bill was found by the BJD and YSRCP parties," Chidambaram said in a tweet.

The contentious Bill was introduced in the Lower House by the Union Minister for State for Home, Nityanand Rai on Tuesday.

The Bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

The Centre on May 19 promulgated the Ordinance for control of services in Delhi.

The Ordinance was promulgated days after the Supreme Court, through a ruling, vested the power to conrol Services in the national capital in the AAP government. (ANI)

