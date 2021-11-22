New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday expressed confidence that there will be a triple engine government in Delhi after municipal polls next year and assembly polls in 2025.

Inaugurating the state BJP executive meeting here, the Minister said there will be corporation elections next year and then the assembly polls "when there will be BJP government which would help Delhi get a triple engine government for its overall development."

"This would enhance the city's development three times and for this, all workers of BJP should strive hard from now onwards in a planned way," Goyal said.

Referring to the work done by the Central government, he said "if along with these policies, the message about work done by corporations is delivered to every household by the party workers, no power can stop us from winning Delhi."

The minister said the PM Awaas Yojna, Ayushman Yojna, Gareeb Khadyan Yojna, One Nation One Ration Card are schemes not been implemented by the AAP government in Delhi.

"Rs 5 lakh health insurance and housing are the biggest needs of poor today but due to indifferent and inefficient attitude of Kejriwal government, the poor have been deprived of benefits of these policies. If we are able to take these policies to their rightful beneficiaries people will show the exit door to Kejriwal in ensuing polls," Goyal said.

"From Jansangh times till today, the BJP's policies have been full of patriotism, nationalism, and for ensuring benefit to the last man in the society and that is our real strength. We will have to take this message to every household in a well-planned way as also expose the misdeeds of Kejriwal government so that none can stop a triple engine government from coming to power in Delhi," he added.

Party general secretary Dushyant Gautam and vice president Baijyant Jai Panda were among those present. (ANI)

