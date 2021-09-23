Kolkata, Sept 23 (PTI) BJP on Thursday wrote two letters to the Election Commission against Kolkata Police for allegedly stopping the party candidate for Bhabanipur by-poll and its state president from campaigning door-to-door in a ward of the constituency for the September 30 election.

The saffron party MP Swapan Dasgupta and Sajal Ghosh, the chief election agent of its candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, separately wrote to the poll body alleging that the city police is "hell bent" to stop the campaigning without any legal ground.

The letters claimed that the police had stopped Tibrewal and BJP West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar from door-to-door campaigning though they had strictly adhered to the COVID-19 protocol and other rules under Section 144 of the CrPC, which has been imposed in and around the ward where the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is located.

"In an unconstitutional and undemocratic manner, the Kolkata Police stopped our candidate from campaigning in Harish Chatterjee Street citing various reasons. We all responsible citizen realise that the Chief Minister resides here. While we were prepared to adhere to all security restrictions and enter this street but despite that we were physically blocked," Dasgupta wrote in a letter also signed by Shishir Bajoria, another BJP leader.

"We demand immediate removal of these errant officers from poll duty and request the Commission to institute appropriate proceeding," the letter said and mentioned that the candidate would be "approaching" the voters in the area again.

Ghosh in his letter alleged that Kolkata Police, particularly its personnel posted at Kalighat police station, are working for Trinamool Congress.

Tibrewal had on Tuesday written to the EC alleging that she had been stopped by the police from door-to-door campaigning on Banerjee's instructions.

