Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Monday said BJP's "Ab ki baar 400 paar" is a mere slogan and claimed they won't cross 200 Lok Sabha seats.

He also trained guns on the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as its former ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), alleging that for four-and-a-half years they "looted" the state.

Also Read | Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Nominee Konda Vishweshwar Reddy's Family Assets Jump 410% in Five Years to Rs 4,568 Crore.

"400 paar is a mere slogan, they will not cross 200 seats this time. If you remember, in the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls too, the BJP had given the "Ab ki baar 75 paar" slogan (claimed to win 75 of the 90 seats), but ended up winning just 40," Chautala told reporters here.

On the occasion, party's state unit chief Rampal Majra announced the names of three more party candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read | Jitendra Awhad Gets Threat: After Bollywood Actor Salman Khan, Bishnoi Gang Threatens Former Maharashtra Minister.

Party leader Sunil Tewatia will be the candidate from Faridabad, Anoop Singh Dahiya from Sonipat and Sandeep Lott will contest from Sirsa.

On April 18, the INLD had announced Abhay Chautala's candidature from Kurukshetra. The party has so far announced the names of six candidates for the 10 seats, which includes its women wing leader Sunaina Chautala from Hisar while from Ambala reserved constituency, the party has fielded its youth leader Gurpreet Singh, a Sikh face.

Meanwhile, Abhay Chautala was asked to comment on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini targeting former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala.

On Sunday, speaking to reporters in Panchkula district, Saini had claimed JJP leader Dushyant's own party MLAs have pointed fingers at him and he should look inwards.

"..He (Dushyant) should understand his MLAs who have said some things pertaining to corruption," Saini had said.

When asked if the government will get JJP MLAs' allegations against Chautala probed, Saini had said, "If we get an application, we will definitely get things probed."

Responding to the question, Abhay Chautala said "for four-and-a-half years, both BJP and JJP looted the state. Now, Saini says if they get an application they will get things probed. But there is no need for any application and he can launch a probe".

Besides, Abhay also said "when Manohar Lal Khattar was the chief minister and if any Minister under him was indulging in loot, then as head of the government even he was responsible. Saini should have said something on this too".

"In October Assembly polls, INLD will come to power and we will go into the bottom of such things and a judicial probe will be held. There have been 19 scams which have taken place under the BJP rule in Haryana.

These include liquor scam, registry scam, mining scam, paper leak scam..".

Abhay also claimed that both BJP and JJP "have been rejected by people".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)