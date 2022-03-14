Panaji, Mar 14 (PTI) Even though the numbers are stacked up on its side and four days passed after the poll results were declared, the BJP in Goa is yet to stake a claim to form a government- a third straight term. However, things are likely to speed up when two Central observers of BJP hold meetings with MLAs-elect on Monday evening, sources said.

Senior BJP leaders BL Santhosh and Piyush Goyal will reach Goa late evening, a senior party office-bearer said, adding that they will hold one-on-one meetings with all the 20 MLAs-elect of the party.

The BJP, which contested the elections under the leadership of chief minister Pramod Sawant, has also not held the legislative party meeting to elect its leader, who will become the CM.

According to sources, Vishwajit Rane, who had served as a health minister in the Sawant cabinet, has thrown his hat in the ring for the CM's post citing his better victory margin in recent polls. Rane represents the Valpoi seat.

The BJP won the maximum 20 seats in the 40-member Assembly in recent polls, results for which were declared on March 10.

Three Independents and two members of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have already extended their support to BJP, which seems in a comfortable position to form a government.

BJP's nearest challenger Congress had won 11 seats, MGP 2, AAP 2, GFP 1, Revolutionary Goans 1, and Independents 3.

BJP sources indicated that the party will pick Sawant again as the chief minister.

Earlier in the day, Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai administered oath to MLA-elect Ganesh Gaonkar as pro-tem Speaker of the Legislative Assembly ahead of the session called on Tuesday.

All the newly-elected members will be administered the oath in the House on Tuesday.

The tenure of the current Goa Legislative Assembly ends on March 15.

