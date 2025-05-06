Paschim Medinipur, (West Bengal) [India], May 6 (ANI): BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's leadership of inciting violence in Paschim Medinipur, alleging that the recent unrest in the region was fueled by the actions of her party's leaders.

Speaking to the media, Ghosh said, "Hindus were protected because the BSF (Border Security Force) came into action, otherwise jihadis wouldn't have spared them." He highlighted the role of the BSF in containing the violence, suggesting that without their intervention, the situation could have escalated further.

Targeting Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh stated, "It's your (Mamata Banerjee) MLAs and leaders who incited the violence." He accused the ruling party of instigating the unrest through its leadership.

The BJP leader also criticized Banerjee's meetings with religious leaders, particularly Imams. "The meetings that you had with Imams, a few of whom were in that meeting, a few of them were involved in inciting violence," Ghosh alleged, further emphasizing the involvement of certain religious figures in fueling the violence.

In a direct challenge to the West Bengal Chief Minister, Ghosh demanded, "If you have courage, allow a CBI inquiry." He called for a fair and transparent investigation to uncover the truth behind the violence and hold those responsible accountable.

Ghosh's remarks come amid growing political tensions in West Bengal over the ongoing violence, with the BJP continuing to press for an inquiry into the incident.

Earlier on May 5, Dilip Ghosh criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to violence-hit Murshidabad, which he said was delayed and should have been done much earlier.

Dilip Ghosh said, "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should have gone to Murshidabad earlier. Why she did not go? She called the Imams and conducted a meeting and then went to attend temple inauguration. But when Hindus were suffering and this atrocity takes place repeatedly on Hindus in Murshidabad and Malda. They have to vacate their houses. Their property is burnt. Mamata Banerjee has always remained silent. She is going so late now all the evidence is removed. After 3 to 4 days since violence took place the repairing had started."

"State government officials started repairing houses and temple so that no one could know that such an incident occurred. Mamata Banerjee has already dismissed such violence," he said. (ANI)

