Rampur, Jun 6 (PTI) Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi, the BJP candidate for the Rampur Lok Sabha bye-election, filed his nomination papers on Monday.

He was accompanied by BJP leaders and his counsel inside the collectorate during the filing of nomination papers before District Magistrate Ravendra Kumar Mander.

Union Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Uttar Pradesh minister Dharampal Singh also joined Lodhi during the nomination filing.

Both the leaders also addressed the BJP workers and appealed to participate with full enthusiasm and to ensure party's win in the bypolls.

In a tweet, Naqvi said, "Today joined the nomination of @BJP4India candidate for Rampur Loksabha bypoll Shri Ghanshyam Lodhi and appealed to the people to vote for the BJP."

Lodhi was among the Samajwadi Party MLCs, who had joined the BJP ahead of the 2022 UP Assembly elections.

The Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after its sitting MP Azam Khan resigned, and successfully contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Rampur constituency.

According to the Election Commission, the polling will be held on June 23, while counting of votes will be taken on June 26.

