Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Taking a jibe over the recent clash in Jawahar Lal Nehru (JNU) campus on Ram Navmi, Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that the (Bharatiya Janata Party) BJP's neo-Hindutva followers are trying to create a 'before partition' situation in the country.

Taking a dig at the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's chief statement about playing 'Hanuman Chalisa'in front of mosques, the Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana said, "It would be a matter of happiness if the Chinese army retreats by reciting Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosques of Mumbai."

Saamna alleged that the saffron party is "spreading lies" by alleging that violence in the university took place due to left-wing students' protests against the Ram Navmi Puja.

Further claiming that the clash at JNU took place over allegedly serving non-vegetarian food at the campus on Ram Navami, the editorial, "The neo-Hindutvaists of BJP are trying to create a 'before partition' situation in the country."

"Violence in JNU happened over non-vegetarian food, but BJP people are defaming the name of Lord Ram. Ram is being dragged into the controversy, saying that the controversy took place due to the opposition of Ram Navami worship by the leftists in the university, this is a lie," read the editorial.

"The Hindutva of the Bharatiya Janata Party is selfish and hollow. From creating religious animosity to creating riots to win elections, these people have a hand," added the party.

Saamna further alleged that Hindutva's philosophy is immaterial to BJP. The party milk on 'Hindutva' for electoral gains, it further alleged.

"Religious and political issues should not be taken in schools and colleges, but at present, the task of digging out such issues is being done by BJP sponsored neo-Hindutva activists," the party alleged in the editorial.

The mouthpiece further stated that Muslim businessmen are selling temple worship supplies which is an example of tolerance.

Earlier on Sunday, Mumbai police detained Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Yashwant Killedar and a taxi driver for putting a loudspeaker outside 'Shiv Sena Bhawan' in Mumbai and playing Hanuman Chalisa today on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Earlier on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on April 2, while addressing a rally of the MNS in Mumbai, Raj Thackeray had said, "Why loudspeakers in mosques are played at such high volume? If this is not stopped, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at higher volume."

On Sunday night, a scuffle between two student groups was reported at JNU allegedly over serving of non-veg food during Ram Navami. The police on Monday registered a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint),509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC. (ANI)

