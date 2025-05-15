New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday hit back at Congress, questioning their decisions during the UPA government to strengthen ties with Pakistan and China and opening party office in Turkiye.

Nishikant Dubey criticism of Congress came after the latter raised questions about the ruling party's diplomatic and trade ties with nations that have supported Pakistan amidst heightened tensions with India.

In a post on X, Dubey questioned Congress over Rahul Gandhi signing an agreement with China back in 2008. He also lashed out at the party for opening an office in Turkiye in 2019.

"Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party signed an agreement with China in August 2008, what information is being exchanged? In 2012, an easy visa agreement was signed with Pakistan, which means terrorists can freely come and kill Hindus one by one, the Congress office in Turkey was opened in 2019 when Turkey was defaming us in the world against Article 370 and Kashmir. This is called 'Dhatkarma'," Nishikant Dubey wrote.

Earlier, Congress have questioned BJP government ties with countries like Turkiye in response to BJP Amit Malviya accusation of party being 'disconnected' and 'misaligned' with the sentiments of the public following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Pawan Khera, responding sharply on Amit Malviya allegations on party, wrote on X, "Since this question is being raised by an office bearer of the BJP, PMO India and S Jaishankar should immediately clarify if the government of India has snapped all diplomatic & trade relations with Turkey and has also shut their embassy in India. The decision on whether or not to have relationship with any country has to be taken by the govt and not the opposition.@MEA India kindly clarify."

Jairam Ramesh also posted on X and said, "In the same vein, PMO India and Dr S Jaishankar should also clarify why the Modi Government has pursued normalisation with China despite its continued encroachment on Indian territory - or indeed why the PM lied to the people of India and irrevocably hurt national interests on June 19th, 2020 by giving China a public clean chit for its encroachments."

Turkiye, China and Azerbaijan had extended support to Pakistan during India's Operation Sindoor to neutralise Islamabad terror infrastructure. (ANI)

