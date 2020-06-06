India News | BJP's Preparation in Full Gear for Virtual Rally of Amit Shah for Bihar

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The BJP has made all preparations for the virtual rally of Home Minister Amit Shah for Bihar which is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Shah is also scheduled to hold a similar virtual rally for West Bengal on June 8. Similarly, other top leaders from the party will also hold rallies in other states which are set to hold elections in the coming months.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, is also scheduled to hold a rally for Madhya Pradesh, ahead of the by-elections in the state.

These virtual rallies will mark the beginning of the campaigning process of the party for the Assembly elections.

For tomorrow's rally, a stage has been set up at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, from where Shah will address the rally, while the second stage has been set up in Bihar where top leaders from the state will join in the rally. Similar arrangements have been put in place for the rally scheduled for West Bengal.

BJP is trying to ensure that maximum number of people get access to the virtual rally, therefore, the links for it are being shared through WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media channels. The feed of the rallies will be provided to national and local television channels.

The party is aiming to connect over a crore people through these virtual rallies in both West Bengal and Bihar, with the NRI populace and residents living in other states included.

BJP had earlier used 3D rallies when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first become the party's prime ministerial candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Modi had then addressed rallies at thousand places through this technique.

With the COVID-19 crisis refusing to die down leaving almost no chance for conducting rallies in the respective states, the party is throwing all weight behind the virtual medium. (ANI)

